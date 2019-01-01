Lil Nas X: 'I'm not mad at Kevin Hart for gay comments'

Lil Nas X has moved to defuse online anger about comments Kevin Hart made about his sexuality on an HBO talk show.

A number of fans and prominent writers expressed outrage after Nas, real name Montero Lamar Hill, and Kevin appeared on HBO's The Shop: Uninterrupted together, and the funnyman questioned why the Old Town Road hitmaker's coming out this summer was difficult.

The 20-year-old has now played down the row in an interview with Atlanta, Georgia's Hoodrich Radio! show, telling hosts DJ Scream and Moran Tha Man that he wasn't mad at the star.

"No, I'm not mad at Kevin Hart," he said when questioned about the incident. "A lot of situations like that I don't try and get into these situations because online I'm just here to be funny and laugh.

"So I'm not trying to put nothing, I'm not trying to say anything, because you say anything, your words get twisted, and then you've got to say something about that, and it's just on and on...So no I'm not mad at Kevin Hart.

On the HBO show, Kevin, who lost his role as Oscars host for posting homophobic comments in the past, interrupted Nas to say "He said he was gay, so what?" when he was about to talk about coming out, and also questioned the rapper's statement about being taught to "hate" homosexuals.

"Kevin Hart's rage and bitterness about anything to do with gay people is so jarring," Vox writer Jenee Desmond Harris tweeted after the show, which was recorded before the funnyman's recent car accident, aired, adding his comments were, "not okay."