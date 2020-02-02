Jennifer Lopez plays coy as Super Bowl 2020 performance rumours swirl

Jennifer Lopez played coy as she was questioned about the possibility of performing during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020 in a new interview.

The 50-year-old singer has been linked to the prestigious gig for some weeks, and was asked about the rumours during a chat with Hoda Kotb for her SiriusXM show on Tuesday.

At one point in the interview, Hoda gave Jennifer a "money gun" that she could fire if she didn't want to answer a question. However, when questioned about whether or not she'll be taking to the stage for the Super Bowl in 2020, Jennifer opted against firing the gun and instead answered: "I... don't know, I don't know."

Clearly sensing a vibe from the multi-talented star, Hoda replied: "That was not a no!"

The interview comes amid reports Jennifer is "at the top" of National Football League (NFL) bosses' wish list for the gig, which will take place halfway through the Super Bowl on 2 February 2020.

"Jennifer and the NFL have been in talks for a while, but there are many factors that go into the deal before it's official," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Jennifer has been saying for a while she wants to perform at the halftime show and it looks like her dream may come true.

"Jennifer has had an incredible career that spans over decades and this platform would give her the biggest stage ever to showcase it."

The mother-of-two previously told E! News that if she was given the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl, she would do "something special" with her performance.