Charlotte Church to found her own school

Charlotte Church is planning to turn part of her home into a school.

The Crazy Chick singer, who lives with her musician husband Jonny Powell in Dinas Powys, Wales, wants to take pressure off the education system by educating 20 kids, aged nine to 12, on her property.

According to the BBC, Jonny has submitted a planning application for the non-fee-paying school, which will initially be housed in a two-storey annex of her home until a permanent site is established.

"Since I've had kids, I have become much more interested in education and child development," Charlotte said of her plans. "We started looking at different options available to us. It became apparent that mainstream is struggling with underfunding and overcrowding - teachers are incredibly tested. It's not their fault the way things are - the system is not working."

The musician intends to take on the role of music teacher at the school and send her two children, Ruby, 11, and 10-year-old Dexter, there.

She has spent the last 18 months researching education by visiting schools across the U.K., and plans to give pupils a say in how the new school is run.

"We're trying to create something really based on everything we know about how humans learn best," the 33-year-old explained.

However, some local residents have opposed the plan due to traffic and noise concerns, and a final decision on the school's fate will be taken by Vale of Glamorgan council officials later this month.