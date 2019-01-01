Florida Georgia Line turn concert into worship service

Florida Georgia Line turned their recent Atlanta concert into a worship service when they invited Christian musician Chris Tomlin to join them onstage.

In a clip from a video posted on their Facebook page on Tuesday, Tyler Hubbard explained how he and bandmate Brian Kelley, who he met leading worship in college, had both grown up singing songs from worship leader Tomlin's songbook in their respective churches.

"God really does have a sense of humour," Hubbard began. "A few months back we got to meet one of our heroes, and we ended up connecting with him and building a friendship and a brotherhood. We ended up getting to write a lot of songs and been hanging out a ton."

He continued: "This is probably one of the coolest moments for us. Truly a full circle God-thing. I mean God's been moving in our life, in our community, and in our industry and we just want to do something special tonight and bring (on) one of our good buddies, Mr. Chris Tomlin."

"This is crazy," said an excited Tomlin as he took to the stage. "I've sung this song all over the world and being here tonight with these two brothers...we're just going to have a moment to give God praise in Atlanta."

In the six-minute clip, he leads the audience in emotional renditions of How Great is Our God / How Great Thou Art.

The duo concluded: "Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, Chris Tomlin."

Fans who attended the sold-out show shared they were brought to tears by the surprise praise and worship moment.

The country duo posted the video with the caption: "Still in awe that happened (surprised emojis) video is six minutes long but I swear it's worth it."