Lea Michele details struggle with polycystic ovary syndrome

Lea Michele has opened up about her struggle with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

In a new interview with Health magazine, the former Glee star explained she was diagnosed with the hormone imbalance after struggling with acne and a fluctuating weight a few years ago

“The side effects can be brutal - like weight gain and bad skin,” she shared. “Growing up, I had terrible skin. I went on (acne medication) Accutane three times. I was put on every medication that you could imagine to help my skin. Luckily, birth control was a saviour for me when I was in my teens.

"And then when I was in my late 20s, I realised I wanted to detox my body of all medications. That’s when everything happened - the return to bad skin and, this time, weight gain."

Admitting she "didn’t know what was going on", the star eventually visited a female doctor who recognised her symptoms immediately and advised her on how to control the condition.

“I went to a great doctor, and the minute she looked at me, she was like, 'Oh, you have PCOS.' It explained everything,” the Scream Queens actress continued. “Through diet, I have been able to manage it. But I am very fortunate. There are way more extreme versions of PCOS that women have a lot of difficulty with - mine is not as intense. Which is why I haven’t really talked about it, because there are women who have it so much more intense.

The 33-year-old admitted she's now in the "healthiest place in my entire life", adding: "I’m definitely the most mentally, physically, and spiritually sound that I’ve ever been.”