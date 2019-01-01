Jesy Nelson was 'like a broken doll' following trolling ordeal

Jesy Nelson was "like a broken doll" after negative comments from online trolls drove her to the brink of suicide, according to her Little Mix bandmates.

Opening up ahead of new BBC documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out, the Wings hitmaker revealed she took an overdose of pills as online bullying took its toll, two years after her group's rise to fame on The X Factor U.K. in 2011.

The star was supported by her bandmates Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards through the difficult time, and the trio all appear in the personal film as they recall their "anger" over the effect the criticism had on the star.

"The three of us didn't know what to do," Jade says in the clip, according to Britain's The Sun newspaper. "We just had to watch this amazing, funny girl become a bit like a broken doll. It was horrible."

Suggesting online trolls should be held accountable for their actions, she continues: "I remember feeling really angry. I wanted to just find every single person that had ever said anything horrible to her, look them in the eye and say, 'Look what you've done to this girl'. Every single person that said something should have been held accountable for making her feel like that."

Earlier this week, Jesy told The Guardian she used to starve herself for days at a time ahead of photo sessions and performances with the Black Magic hitmakers. And Leigh-Anne explains the singer's insecurities had caused tensions within the group.

"She is a little bit of a nightmare when it comes to video shoots and photoshoots. It has been a bit hard within the group," she continues. "People don't realise what bullying and trolling can do to someone. The trolls took away her love for it and her passion.

"But how does she get that back? How does she go back to feeling confident and feeling amazing from all that s**t that happened to her?"

And Perrie explains the effect of the trolling has been long-term, adding: "It's weird, because the more you compliment her and the more you try to tell her she looks incredible, the more she's like, 'No I don't'. And she's adamant."

Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out airs on Thursday.