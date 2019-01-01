NEWS Kanye West's housing project demolished Newsdesk Share with :







Kanye West’s housing project has suffered a major setback, after authorities reportedly ordered the dome-shaped structures be destroyed.



According to TMZ, prototypes for the star's YEEZY HOME social housing project were demolished following orders imposed by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, because the rapper hadn't obtained the proper permits.



The project, which comprised of large, conical, wooden structures, had been built close to the home the star shares with wife Kim Kardashian in Calabasas, California.



It is unknown whether the star plans to relocate the construction site following the demolition.



The 42-year-old's foray into architecture was revealed in a profile piece for Forbes magazine in July, with reporter Zack O'Malley Greenburg describing Kanye taking him on a tour of housing prototypes "inspired by (Star Wars character) Luke Skywalker's childhood home".



"West has been working with a team to design prefabricated structures that sport the same austere aesthetic, with the goal of deploying them as low-income housing units," he wrote of the Gold Digger hitmaker's plans.