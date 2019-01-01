Chance The Rapper postpones tour to spend more time with family

New dad Chance The Rapper has postponed his upcoming tour so he can spend more time at home with his family.

The Big Day trek was scheduled to begin later this week (14Sep19) in San Francisco, California, but the hip hop star isn't ready to hit the road after becoming a dad to baby daughter Marli last month.

"I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour," he told fans on Monday in an Instagram post beneath a photo of his family. "I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising (daughters) Kensli and Marli.

"I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th."

Promoters at Live Nation have also announced the news, stating: "We congratulate Chance on the birth of his daughter and support him while he takes time to be with his family. We are thrilled to welcome him back on the road in 2020."

The updated tour now begins on 15 January in San Diego, California.

Meanwhile, Chance was back onstage in his native Chicago, Illinois on Sunday morning when he joined Kanye West for his fellow rap star's weekly Sunday Service gospel gathering.