Britney Spears' dad officially steps down as singer's conservator

Britney Spears' father has officially stepped down as the pop star's conservator.

A judge has ruled the singer's longtime "care-manager" can take Jamie Spears' place as he focuses on his health for the rest of the year.

Lawyers representing Britney, her mother Lynn and ex-husband Kevin Federline were in court in Los Angeles on Monday (09Sep19) as the judge cleared the media out of the room at the request of the Toxic singer's attorney.

A temporary order was put in place removing Jamie and approving Jodi Montgomery, according to The Blast.

Jodi will have the power to "limit visitors by any means", while she will also be able to retain caretakers and security guards for Britney, and communicate with Spears' doctors about her "medical treatment, diagnosis, and testing".

Jamie filed documents last week (ends06Sep19), asking the judge in the case to allow him to step down for "medical reasons".

He is currently under investigation for child abuse for allegedly grabbing and shaking Britney's teenage son Sean Preston last month. Federline, the kid's father, filed a police report and obtained a restraining order against his former father-in-law on behalf of his two sons from his marriage to Britney.