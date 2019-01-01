Chrissie Hynde: 'I'm bored with feminism'

The Pretenders star Chrissie Hynde can no longer pretend she’s a fan of modern feminism, calling the equality movement “annoying” and “boring”.

The rocker has often been seen as one of music’s ‘girl power’ pioneers as the leader of the Brass in Pocket hitmakers, but she insists she doesn’t want to be part of the #MeToo or Time's Up movements, because they don’t interest her.

'The whole gender thing has annoyed the f**k out of me lately,” she tells the Sunday Times. “Everything you read says 'female', 'women', it's 'meh-meh-meh-meh'. It's becoming boring."

Hynde insists she has never felt discriminated against and so she finds it hard to empathise with women who have been harassed or treated poorly by male superiors and peers.

"I just don't know what to say," she offers. “I front a band and my band are all traditionally guys for no other reason than I've auditioned for people but no women ever came forward, not because I ever said I'm looking for a male bass player. My head doesn't work that way. It's a weird one for me.

“I am the poster girl for feminism - for girls in rock, for girl guitar players, girls that front bands. I'm it and yet I don't have a stand on it because none of it bothers me, I just do my thing.”