FKA Twigs 'found hope' making new album Magdalene

FKA Twigs has admitted the process of creating her upcoming album Magdalene helped her "find hope" after relationship woes.

The Two Weeks singer, real name Tahliah Barnett, has enjoyed high-profile relationships with Transformers star Shia LaBeouf and Twilight actor Robert Pattinson, to whom she was engaged. And in a statement ahead of the album's release, the 31-year-old admitted creating new music helped her work through the heartbreak.

"I never thought heartbreak could be so all-encompassing. I never thought that my body could stop working to the point that I couldn't express myself physically in the ways that I have always loved and found so much solace," she shared. "I have always practiced my way into being the best I could be, but I couldn't do that this time, I was left with no option but to tear every process down.

"But the process of making this album has allowed me for the first time, and in the most real way, to find compassion when I have been at my most ungraceful, confused and fractured."

In an interview with i-D magazine earlier this month, she revealed the concept of the album was inspired Mary Magdalene, one of Jesus' followers, whose real narrative "is written out of the bible" and she is instead portrayed as "a prostitute".

Sharing how she took strength from the character, she added: "I stopped judging myself and at that moment found hope in 'Magdalene'. To her I am forever grateful."

Magdalene, Twigs' first album since her 2014 debut LP1, drops on 25 October.