Rita Ora sees people as 'faceless and genderless' when it comes to love

Rita Ora favours personality over looks when it comes to relationships.

The 28-year-old star came out as bisexual after releasing the suggestive track Girls, a collaboration with Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX, last year. And speaking to Britain's Daily Mail newspaper, she explained she sees love as "faceless and genderless" because it's all about the person inside.

"I admire beauty from men and women. I see things as faceless and genderless, for me it is about the person," the singer shared.

Rita went on to explain why she chose to open up about her sexuality via the track, adding: "Girls was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a vert real and honest experience in my life.

"I have had romantic relationships with woman and men throughout my life and this is my personal journey."

However, the star, who is currently single, recently told Britain's Marie Claire magazine that looking for a relationship isn't high on her to-do list.

"What I've learned about love is that it's not my main priority right now," she confessed, noting, "I don't think it has been for a while."