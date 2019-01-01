Shawn Mendes honours fans as he reflects on 'breathtaking' summer tour

Shawn Mendes has honoured his fans in a sweet Instagram post to celebrate playing his biggest gig to date.

The In My Blood hitmaker wrapped up the North American leg of his Shawn Mendes The Tour jaunt with a sell-out homecoming gig in Toronto, Canada to 55,000 people on Friday. And taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, he thanked fans for supporting him through his "breathtaking" summer.

"It’s taken me 24 hours be able to wrap my head around how breathtaking playing in Toronto was... I’ve never experienced something so moving in my entire life," he shared, following his show at the Rogers Centre. "76 shows done & I just want to say thank you with all of my heart to every single one of you. I want you all to feel so proud of this tour... this is just as much yours as it is mine so look around and see what you’ve done! I truly feel so connected with you guys when I’m on stage, it’s my favourite thing in the world and we get to feel magic every single night.

"I love you the most. Thank you North America for a beautiful summer."

The gig was a special moment for Mendes, who was visibly overcome with emotion throughout. During the set, his girlfriend Camila Cabello also made a surprise appearance on stage, as the pair performed their chart-topping hit single Senorita.

The star will continue his tour later this month in Asia, before heading to Australia in October.