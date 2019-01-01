Kelly Clarkson wasn't trying to 'offend or defend' anyone with Taylor Swift suggestion

Kelly Clarkson has insisted she wasn't taking sides during the Taylor Swift/Scooter Braun feud when she suggested the singer should re-record her first five records.

The Shake It Off singer made it clear she wasn't happy when it emerged that Scooter, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's manager, had snapped up her former record label, Big Machine, and with it her master recordings, as she called Braun a "bully" and his deal her "worst-case scenario".

Various celebrities showed their support for either Taylor or Scooter during the war of words, and Kelly hit headlines when she tweeted that Taylor should re-record her most famous tracks.

"@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions," she tweeted at the time. "I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point."

But appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sunday night, Kelly explained she was just making a business suggestion - she didn't intend to get involved in the feud.

"I wasn't really trying to defend or offend anyone," she said. "It was more like, Reba (McEntire) told me she did that. That was it. That was all... She wanted to own her masters. And I was like, 'Well if it's that important to you, like find a way.' And she recut all of her music and did it with the same musicians, the same everything. That's where I got the idea.

"Taylor is (an) artist, like she's been writing since she was a little girl. So it's kind of like her diary, so I get why she'd wanna (own her music)."

While Kelly added she doesn't personally care about who owns her masters, host Jimmy Fallon praised her for backing up the Lover star.

"I stick up for everybody!" Kelly replied with a laugh. "Hopefully they'll be there for me when I need it."