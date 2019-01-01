NEWS Chrissie Hynde is "annoyed" by feminism Newsdesk Share with :







The Pretenders star thinks the constant talk about women and power has become "boring" and she never set out to become the poster girl for women's rights.



She said: "The whole gender thing has annoyed the f**k out of me lately. Everything you read says 'female', 'women', it’s 'meh-meh-meh-meh'. It’s becoming boring. I never felt discriminated against in my field, so it’s hard for me to ... I just don’t know what to say. I front a band - and my band are all traditionally guys for no other reason than I’ve auditioned for people but no women ever came forward, not because I ever said I’m looking for a male bass player. My head doesn’t work that way. It’s a weird one for me. I am the poster girl for feminism - for girls in rock, for girl guitar players, girls that front bands. I’m it and yet I don’t have a stand on it because none of it bothers me, I just do my thing. That to me was the whole premise of the rock’n’roll ethic - just do your thing, be yourself."



And the 68-year-old rocker thinks people are worried to say anything nowadays for fear how it could get twisted by someone else.



She told The Sunday Times magazine: "People who aren’t outspoken, but are articulate and have good things to say, they say, 'Don’t say anything.' I’ve heard that from everyone I’ve met in this business. I’ve seen [this actor] in passing ... the conversation always goes back to, ‘Best not to say anything any more.’ Because it’s not worth it. Let’s say, as an example, you’re doing a film and you have to promote it - so you go out and you say something that’s taken the wrong way. 'Oh, I think Woody Allen’s made some great films' - something innocent like that. You could sabotage the whole project for the entire film. So people feel that they just better don’t say anything. I’m not saying I feel like that. I’ve always said what I wanted. I’ve never courted controversy, I’m not attention-grabbing. I don’t seek headlines. I’ve always tried to keep a very low profile until I have to come back out and do my thing."