Machine Gun Kelly and Kevin Abstract honour Mac Miller on first anniversary of his death

Machine Gun Kelly and Brockhampton frontman Kevin Abstract are among the stars who paid tribute to the late Mac Miller on the first anniversary of his tragic death.

Mac, real name Malcolm James McCormick, was found dead at his Los Angeles home on 7 September 2018, after accidentally overdosing on a deadly concoction of Xanax, cocaine and fentanyl - a synthetic opioid 50 times stronger than heroin. He was just 26. And marking a year since his passing, stars took to social media to honour the musician, and lament his premature passing.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, opened up about plan the pair had to tour together that never came to be, writing: "me and Mac should've did that tour together a couple years ago... the jam sessions on stage would've been epic."

Meanwhile, Kevin recalled how much Miller inspired him as a musician after he saw him in concert when he was only 14 years old.

"when i was 14 i went to a mac miller concert in houston and he was mad young at the time and i remember leaving being so inspired that s**t kept me going man him & OF in 2010 really inspired me to keep putting s**t out as a teenager," the star penned.

Kehlani and Kid Cudi also paid tribute to the Self Care star, keeping their messages short and sweet.

"1 YEAR MALCOLM AND EVERYBODY MISSES YOU! we love you!" wrote Kehlani, while the Day 'N' Nite star simply added: "Miss u Mac."

One star who was noticeably silent was Mac's ex Ariana Grande, who was absent from social media the entire day. However, the star has spoken openly about her grief following his shock passing in recent months, telling Vogue Magazine dealing with the loss has been "all-consuming".

"He was the best person ever," she added of her ex. "He didn't deserve the demons he had."

The former couple dated for two years before calling it quits in early May 2018.