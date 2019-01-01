Mick Jagger condemns Trump administration over climate change stance

Mick Jagger has taken aim at U.S. President Donald Trump over his stance on climate change.

The Rolling Stones frontman made the comments at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, after a group of activists spray-painted “Listen to your children” and “Make the red carpet green” on the red carpet.

And the rocker, 76, criticised Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for failing to act on young people's concerns regarding the environment and the effects of climate change.

“We are in a very difficult situation at the moment, especially in the U.S., where all the environmental controls that were put in place – that were just about adequate – have been rolled back by the current administration so much that they are being wiped out,” the (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction musician shared. “The U.S. should be the world leader in environmental control but now it has decided to go the other way.”

He continued: “I am so glad that people feel so strongly about that that they want to protest. I’m absolutely behind that. I’m glad they’re doing that because they’re the ones who are going to inherit the planet.”

The star's comments come after it was reported the Amazon rainforest, the world's largest tropical rainforest, has seen a significant increase in the number of wildfires this year, prompting leading conservationists and environmentalists to beg for action to help contain the natural environmental disaster.