Justin Bieber claps back at troll over loved-up Instagram posts

Justin Bieber has hit back at a troll who took aim at the star over his gushing posts honouring his model wife Hailey.

The star shared a stunning make-up free snap of the 22-year-old model while she was getting ready, and wrote: "No makeup. Like what??"

And while the Sorry singer added a bunch of emojis to further demonstrate his love, one fan slammed the post as "forced", adding: "You don't need to do this.

"If you really love each other, just live and enjoy it without trying to presume to appear or force someone else to see that 'YOU'RE IN LOVE.'"

However, 25-year-old Justin refused to let the disgruntled fan ruin the moment, and insisted they should "unfollow him" if they don't like his posts.

"Honouring your wife publicly is actually such an amazing respectful thing to do," the I Don't Care hitmaker penned. "It's not only reassuring to her it's also a way of giving people something to look forward to.

"I'm not forcing it down anyone's throat, YOU follow ME. Should I not make songs about loving my wife or being in love or is that shoving down my love for her down your throat too. This is my life."

The couple married in an intimate ceremony late last year, and will stage a second celebration for family and friends on 30 September.