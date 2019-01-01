NEWS Chester Bennington's widow engaged Newsdesk Share with :







The widow of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington is engaged - two years after the singer's tragic death.



Talinda Bennington was married to the What I've Done star for 11 years, before the singer took his own life in 2017.



But in a gushing Instagram post on Friday, she revealed she's found love again, and is set to marry her "angel on earth", who she named only as Michael F.



"I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you," Talinda continued. "My family, friends and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms."



She went on to reassure fans she would continue to "honour Chester and continue my life's mission to make his passing not in vein (sic)", adding: "To all suicide loss survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness and love."



Fans flocked to the comments to send her their messages of support, with Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda also offering his congratulations to the pair.



"I've already congratulated you both in person, but congrats again, ha! All our love and support!" he commented on the post.



Talinda's post came shortly after TMZ reported she got engaged in April to a Los Angeles County firefighter. She is yet to confirm when the couple got engaged, or give further details about her fiance.



Chester and Talinda shared two children together: Tyler Lee, 13, and eight-year-old twins Lilly and Lila. The singer also had four other children from his previous relationships.