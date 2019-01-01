NEWS Harry Styles receives Stevie Nicks' stamp of approval for his sophomore album Newsdesk Share with :







Singer Harry Styles is over the moon after receiving praise for his sophomore album from Stevie Nicks.



The former One Direction star has finally finished a follow-up to his 2017 self-titled solo debut and the Fleetwood Mac legend was one of the first to hear his new music at an impromptu midnight listening party he hosted at his London home.



'It's a double-edged thing," he recalled to The Face of sharing his latest tracks with his friend and mentor Nicks. "You're always nervous when you are playing people music for the first time.



'You've heard it so much by this point, you forget that people haven't heard it before. It's hard to not feel like you've done what you've set out to do.



'You are happy with something and then someone who you respect so much and look up to is, like: 'I really like this.' It feels like a large stamp (of approval). It's a big step towards feeling very comfortable with whatever else happens to it.'



Last year Harry spent a month alone in Tokyo, Japan to give himself headspace while working on his new album, revealing the record sounds nothing like the music he's put out in the past.



"I needed time to get out of that album frame-of-mind of: 'Is it finished? Where am I at? What's happening?' I really needed that time away from everyone," he said. 'I was kind of just in Tokyo by myself.



'It was just a positive time for my head and I think that impacted the album in a big way.'