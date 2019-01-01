Noel Gallagher blasts 'idiot' fans for requesting Oasis songs at his gigs

Noel Gallagher has taken aim at fans who demand he plays his old Oasis songs at his gigs.

The former Oasis guitarist topped charts with his brother Liam from 1991 to 2009, when their ongoing feud came to a head and the duo called it quits.

And while fans are hungry to hear the classic tracks, including Wonderwall and Don't Look Back in Anger, Noel told Britain's The Sun newspaper he has no plans to revisit the past with his new band, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

“When I play those songs it is an incredible thing since the documentary Supersonic came out. It has reinvigorated a whole new fan base," he shared. "Sadly, they all do turn up to the gigs dressed as Liam with four pairs of sunglasses on, rolling around going, ‘I’m mad for it’.

“The new stuff that I am doing they f**king hate it. Which makes me want to do it more.”

The musician confessed he gets particularly riled when younger fans come to see him for the old tracks, raging: “You little f**king idiot, you are only 15. What the f**k! You were only 10 when the band broke up. F**k off.”

And Noel insisted he has no plans to grant fans' wishes, adding: "If they don’t have a good time, what I am going to f**king do?

“They came to see me and I showed up.”