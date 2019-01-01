Niall Horan turned to Adele producer for new breakup track

Niall Horan turned to Adele's producer Greg Kurstin to channel the heartbreak of his split from Hailee Steinfeld into his new album.

The singers were first linked in late 2017, but called time on their relationship at the end of last year. Speaking to Britain's The Sun newspaper, the former One Direction star revealed he wanted his new music to reflect his feelings about the breakup.

"It wouldn't be my album if it didn't have a sad, sad, sad ballad on it. This could potentially be my favourite song I've ever written," he shared, referring to his new track Put A Little Love On Me. "I'd just gone through a breakup and it was all very real. It was very easy to sit down at the piano and speak and see what happens."

The star said he tapped Adele's producer Greg, who worked on the star's chart-topping hit Hello, to assist him with the track, adding: "When I gave him this song and asked him to produce it I said, 'Adele the s**t out of this.'"

However, Niall has insisted the record won't be all about heartbreak, as he teased he wanted to put "a bit more tempo into the music" than he had on his 2017 debut Flicker.

The singer's upcoming sophomore solo album is slated for release early 2020.