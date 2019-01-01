NEWS Ed Sheeran and Stormzy’s Take Me Back To London lands second week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Ed Sheeran and Stormzy land a second week at Number 1 with Take Me Back To London as the track continues to enjoy a boost from a remix by producer Sir Spyro, featuring rappers Jaykae and Aitch. It leads its closest competition, Higher Love by Kygo and Whitney Houston (2), by 22,500 combined sales.



Aitch climbs three to a new peak of Number 3 with Taste (Make It Shake), while Strike A Pose by Young T & Bugsey, on which Aitch also features, rises two to Number 10, continuing its slow-burning ascent up the charts.



Post Malone takes the week’s highest new entry honours, debuting at 11 with Circles, while Headie One climbs five places to 13 with Both. Sam Feldt’s Post Malone ft. Rani rises ten spots to 16.



Elsewhere, Kosovo-born DJ Regard zooms 20 places to Number 25 with Ride It, giving him his first Top 40 hit. Australian singer-songwriter Tones & I jumps nine spots to Number 31 with Dance Monkey, and finally producer Y2K & rapper BBNO$ earn their first Top 40 single with Lalala, moving up seven places to Number 37.