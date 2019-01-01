Priyanka Chopra: 'Starting a family is on my to-do list'

Priyanka Chopra is keen to start a family with her husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka tied the knot with the Jonas Brothers star, 26, with three lavish wedding receptions and both Christian and Hindu ceremonies last December. And speaking to Vogue India's September issue, the Baywatch star revealed what's next for her relationship.

"Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list," she shared, adding, "For me home is wherever I'm happy, as long as I have the people I love around me."

The 37-year-old went on to admit she's much more confident in her thirties than she was in her earlier years, when she confesses she was "more anxious".

"The space I'm in today is the most content I've been in a very long time, and I'm not scared to admit it," the actress insisted.

But Priyanka insisted her formative years in India helped prepare her for the success she enjoys today, noting: "Everything that I am today or am doing in America, I learnt in India.

"I'm just showing a perspective of it. I taught myself confidence. I learnt it's what you do after failure that makes you a success"

The Quantico star previously appeared on cover of the magazine's inaugural issue back in 2007.