Liam Gallagher thinks his children are 'posh'

The 'Shockwave' singer - who has Molly, 22, Lennon, 19, Gene, 18, and Gemma, six, from previous relationships - claimed his kids were stunned when they first saw his childhood home because they felt it showed he wasn't quite the "scally" he'd made himself out to be, but he insists his roots are far more humble than those of his offspring.



He said: "Gene was disappointed when he saw my place [in Burnage]. He said, 'Is that your house? I thought you were a scally!'



"I was like, 'I am a f***ing scally!' He was like, 'That looks like a posh house.' And I said, 'Yeah 'cos my mam made it look nice.'



"He said, 'I'm not sure about you, Dad.' And I said, 'I'm not as posh as you, you little p***k. Going to private school and going to St Tropez on your holidays every six months. I'm not too sure about you, you little f***er.' "



Despite his harsh words, Liam - who isn't believed to see his youngest daughter - has a close relationship with his older kids and praised their mothers, Lisa Moorish, Patsy Kensit and Nicole Appleton, for the way they raised them.

He told Mr Porter's Journal: "You've got to listen to what they've got to say.



"I've done quite a few things over the years and they can come and speak to me. I'm not daft - they're going to enjoy the fruits of life. I'm more mates with them than anything. I'm just like, 'Be cool with me and I'll be cool with you.' They're good kids to be fair, their mams did something right."