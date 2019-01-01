Taylor Swift donates $10,000 to fan battling cancer

Taylor Swift has donated $10,000 (£8,100) to a fan with cancer, amid her mother's continued battle with the disease.

Trinity Foster, 16, and her family set up a GoFundMe page asking for donations to help pay her medical bills after the stage four osteosarcoma she was diagnosed with spread to her lung.

"I am 16 and I have been diagnosed with stage 4 osteosarcoma, which has spread to my lung, I had to have a feeding tube put in because I couldn’t get enough nutrition,” she wrote on the fundraising page. “The chemo is really hard for me and my insurance doesn’t cover everything that I need, we have tried to get other insurances like ten care but were told we did not apply. This is a very hard time for me and my family and if you have anything to donate it would be very much appreciated and helpful.”

While the page had a goal of $10,000, Trinity had raised just under $4,000 (£3251) before Taylor's generous donation. Alongside the donation, Taylor left the teen a sweet note, writing: "I saw photos of your album release party that you did in your hospital room and wanted to say thank you for being so kind and supportive! I hope I can give you a hug in person soon, but in the meantime I wanted to send you this and all my love. Your friend, Taylor."

Trinity's health battle clearly hit home for Taylor, whose mother Andrea is fighting cancer for a second time. The 29-year-old singer even penned a song called Soon You'll Get Better about her mum's cancer for her new album Lover, and said of the tune: "We as a family decided to put this on the album, and it’s something I’m so proud of, but it’s just really hard. I can’t sing it. It’s hard to just emotionally deal with that song."