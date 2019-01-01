Lizzo forced to miss Elle cover launch due to sickness

Lizzo was forced to skip a party in honour of her October issue of Elle U.S. magazine after developing a sinus infection.

The singer/rapper shares one of three covers for the magazine's Women in Music issue, along with Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello. And while doctors insisted the Juice hitmaker sit out of the launch on Thursday, that didn't stop her showing up in her own special way.

Appearing in a video clip from her bed at home, the 31-year-old told guests: "Hey, y’all, coming to you live from my bed. I wanna thank you guys so, so much for putting me on the cover. Sharing the cover with those amazing women, Camila and Billie.

“Being on the cover of Elle magazine is a big, big f**king deal. You know what I’m saying? I definitely wish I could be there, but you know, I am sick. So, I just want to extend a thank you to Nina (Garcia, Elle U.S. editor-in-chief) and extend a thank you to everyone present.”

The musician closed out the message by encouraging fans to raise a glass to her, adding: “I know y’all having fun right now, so please have a drink for me. B**ch, all I’m drinking is tea and water.

"I love you guys. Thank you so much for celebrating women, celebrating music and celebrating me.”