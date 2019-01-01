NEWS Nicki Minaj announces rap retirement Newsdesk Share with :







Nicki Minaj has stunned fans by announcing her retirement.



The rapper wants to start a family with husband-to-be Kenneth Petty and she has decided to focus all her energy on becoming a mum.



"I’ve decided to retire & have my family," she wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box - cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE (sic)."



Nicki later apologised to her fans for making such an "abrupt" announcement and told them she will explain her decision on her Queen Radio show.



"I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that," she wrote. "In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe."



The announcement was a shock to industry insiders and fans everywhere as Minaj had been teasing a new album on her Queen Radio show. She also joined Megan Thee Stallion on seasonal smash Hot Girl Summer.



Nicki and her boyfriend recently obtained a marriage licence and she has referred to Perry as her "husband", but it's not clear if the couple is actually married.