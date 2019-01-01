Billie Eilish finally happy again after years of deep depression

Singer Billie Eilish is finally on the right track with her mental health after battling severe depression for years.

The Bad Guy hitmaker admits she's finally "not miserable" in a candid new interview, revealing she has struggled for a long time to come to a happy place.

The 17 year old tells Elle, "Two years ago, I felt like nothing mattered; every single thing was pointless. Not just in my life, but everything in the whole world. I was fully clinically depressed. It’s insane to look back and not be (depressed) anymore.

"I was a 16-year-old girl who was really unstable. I’m in the happiest place of my life, and I didn’t think that I would even make it to this age!"

Her new-found happiness has prompted Billie to encourage depressed fans to keep the faith if they run out of hope in life.

"I haven’t been happy for years," she shares. "I didn’t think I would be happy again. And here I am. I’ve gotten to a point where I’m finally OK.

"It’s not because I'm famous. It’s not because I have a little more money. It’s so many different things: growing up, people coming into your life, certain people leaving your life.

"All I can say now is, for anybody who isn’t doing well, it will get better. Have hope. I did this s**t with fame riding on my shoulders. And I love fame! Being famous is great, but it was horrible for a year. Now I love what I do, and I’m me again. The good me. And I love the eyes on me."

And she admits quitting Twitter was a life-saver: "I was in Europe, in one of the worst headspaces I’ve been in. That’s when I realised, 'You know what? Bye!' There are so many things I can’t stop, but I can delete Twitter. I have too much love for myself. I don’t need to see all these opinions."