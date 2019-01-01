NEWS Ariana Grande is dating Mikey Foster Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Boyfriend' hitmaker's brother Frankie Grande confirmed the romance after revealing he and his partner Hale Leon go on double dates with Ariana and Mikey.



Frankie told reporters at 'The Game Changers' premiere in Los Angeles: "I love Mikey, I think he’s a really sweet guy. So talented, so kind and so caring, he’s a great guy. We had a double date night the other night, it was a lot of fun. [It was a] game night with board games. I’m excited to go spend quality time with all of them."



Ariana collaborated with Mikey's band Social House on her new track 'Boyfriend', which she previously described as "uplifting".



She wrote on Twitter at the time of its release: "well, i feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know ! people want to feel love but don't want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to ... right?



"we wanted to make something uplifting that captures that feeling of being afraid to take the leap & trust, being afraid of being hurt or feeling like you won't be enough for that person ... but also how it feels to have a crippling crush on someone. (sic)"



Ariana has been suffering a number of panic attacks recently, forcing her to cancel all meet and greets with fans on her European tour.



In an email sent to those who were due to meet Ariana, she wrote: "My anxiety and depression have been at an all time high lately. I have been giving you all i've got and trying to push through as hard as I can and mask it. Today has been an extra rough one. After a handful of panic attacks, I feel like the wisest decision would be not to do sound check party or m&g today and preserve my energy for the show (sic)"