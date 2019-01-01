NEWS Lizzo isolated herself as a child because she felt 'inadequate' Newsdesk Share with :







Lizzo had to learn to open up about her emotions after spending years in isolation because she felt "inadequate".



The Juice hitmaker, real name Melissa Jefferson, is renowned for her uplifting anthems and body-positive message. But in an interview with the October issue of Elle U.S. magazine, the singer/rapper admitted she hasn't always been so bold.



"I was the worst communicator, emotionally, when I was younger," she shared. "I would stop talking to my family; I would stop talking to my friends. I would go deeper and deeper into that dark place, and the deeper I went, the harder it was to reach out of it."



The star, 31, went on to admit she grew up an insecure child, and confessed she never felt confident because she felt like she "was inadequate" or "wasn't enough".



Now, however, the Truth Hurts star tells others when she's feeling upset, and isn't afraid to be vulnerable, adding: "You realise that people truly care about you and they'll help you, and they don't mind helping you.



"Being in those places is inevitable for me; I'm going to end up there again," Lizzo continued. "But the fact that I'm prepared now to go to those places - and I have a toolbox, and I know I can pull myself out - is really helpful to me in my mental health journey."