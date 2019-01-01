Rita Ora 'feared for her life' during Roc Nation legal battle

Rita Ora has admitted she "feared for her life" as she fought to get out of her contract with JAY-Z's Roc Nation record label.

The 28-year-old released her 2012 debut Ora on the label, before demanding to be released from her contract in 2015, claiming she'd been neglected by bosses.

And speaking to Britain's Daily Star newspaper, Rita admitted the lengthy process, which delayed the release of her sophomore effort Phoenix by five years, took its toll on her wellbeing.

"I was going through s**t," she shared. "I definitely had a bit of worry and yeah, I was fearful of my life because, this is my life. My music is all I know so for me I was definitely scared."

The How We Do singer went on to admit her mental health was definitely affected by the turbulent time in her life, adding: "I don't know if depressed is the right word but I was definitely scared."

The star previously revealed she had a meltdown in 2016 amid the legal dispute, and claimed her career wasn't "fulfilling", despite securing a number of ad deals and a role in the Fifty Shades of Grey film franchise.