Billie Eilish reduces YouTube star to tears after unfollowing her on Instagram

Billie Eilish reduced Tana Mongeau to tears after the YouTube star discovered she's unfollowed her on Instagram.

The Bury A Friend hitmaker changes up her Instagram following regularly to keep the number at 666. And Tana was one of the unlucky few to be culled in the 17-year-old's latest shuffling - and spoke through tears in a 15-minute video clip about the snub.

The clip sees the 21-year-old compare her feelings to those after a devastating break-up, as Billie's track When the Party's Over plays in the background. In various scenes, she sits in a bathtub wearing clothes similar to the star's own wardrobe, cleans the house wearing apparel from Billie's merchandise line and drowns her sorrows with a glass of red wine.

"I know Billie unfollows people and then re-follows new people to keep her following at 666, but I didn't know when the party was going to be over, you know?" she explains through tears.

However, the move appears to be a long time coming, after Billie expressed her disapproval of Tana's engagement to controversial social media star Jake Paul.

Commenting below the pair's announcement, the Bad Guy singer previously wrote "eek" and "yikes" and, when Tana sent her a message asking if she was coming to the wedding, she simply replied "no".