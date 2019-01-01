Britney Spears' boyfriend hopes to wed pop star

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari has insisted the couple has wedding bells in their future.

The personal trainer has told Entertainment Tonight he "absolutely" plans to marry the pop star.

"This is something that every couple should do," the 25-year-old said. "That's the whole point of a relationship. We are a family."

And Asghari revealed his mother, Fatima, and his sisters love his girlfriend.

"I have three sisters, we've hung out a lot of times," he added. "We've been together for three years and my sisters love her, my family loves her. My mom lives in another country (but) when she was here, she met her."

And Sam has developed a bond with Spears' sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, calling them "absolutely amazing".

Asghari first met Britney when she hired him for her Slumber Party music video, after a friend passed on his picture to the singer's casting agent.

"(Britney said), 'I want this guy', so that's how it was," he recalled. "At the music video, we connected. We talked... and then (exchanged) text messages and next thing you know... just like a normal couple.

"What I love the most about my relationship is the fact that it's so normal. It's not glamorous or anything. She inspires me in my work and I can give so much to her by going to the gym, by going to work, by having a balanced life. We can get inspired by each other here and there and really grow with each other."