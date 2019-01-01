Rita Ora: 'Love isn't my main priority right now'

Rita Ora isn't worried about finding herself a new boyfriend, insisting love isn't her "main priority right now".

The 28-year-old singer has been single since reportedly splitting from actor Andrew Garfield earlier this year. But in a new interview with Britain's Marie Claire magazine, Rita said she's got bigger things to worry about than romance.

"People love to know about my personal life, and I’ve sort of accepted that," she mused. "But what I’ve learned about love is that it’s not my main priority right now. I don’t think it has been for a while."

The Hot Right Now singer added that when she does fall in love, she "falls really hard".

"My fans always say to me on Twitter, ‘Try not to fall hard this time! Try to take it easy!’" she giggled. "And I just laugh because they’re always right."

Another reason Rita isn't concerned about finding herself a new beau is that she has a close relationship with her family, particularly her mother Vera. And whenever she starts to feel a little lonely, the star admitted she calls on her mum to come and stay over.

"I ask my mum to stay at mine all the time,” she said. "Having my mother there feels like a reminder of being safe, of not feeling judged. I’m always saying, ‘Do you want to come and sleep over?’ Because it gets a bit lonely.

"And I love having my mum make me food too. I like to be babied, even though I’m, like, grown."