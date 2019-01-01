Say My Name hitmaker LaShawn Daniels killed in car crash

LaShawn Daniels, who co-wrote hits like Say My Name for Destiny's Child and The Boy Is Mine for Brandy and Monica, has died.

The 41 year old, aka Big Shiz, lost his life in a car crash in South Carolina, according to his wife, April.

Daniels' songs were also recorded by Whitney Houston, Lady Gaga and Michael Jackson.

"It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member and friend Lashawn Daniels, who was the victim of a fatal car accident in South Carolina," April Daniels writes in a statement. "A Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter, Daniels was a man of extraordinary faith and a pillar in our family. We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continuous outpouring of love and sympathy."

Among those quick to pay tribute to the songwriter, former Danity Kane star Dawn Richard called LaShawn "one of the funniest people with the best heart", while gospel great Kirk Franklin adds: "The entire music community is feeling the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it... LaShawnDaniels... we just stood together a week ago. No words..."

Daniel won the Best R&B Song Grammy in 2000 for co-writing Say My Name, and he was nominated another seven times.