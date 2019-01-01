Iggy Pop recalls 'incredible' last performance with Lou Reed

Iggy Pop has remembered the last time he performed with his pal Lou Reed.

The musicians appeared on the bill together at the 2011 Hop Farm Festival in Kent, England. And speaking to British GQ magazine, the Lust for Life hitmaker recalled the "incredible experience" of appearing on the line-up with the late rocker.

"Lou played. He started with (The Velvet Underground’s 1970 track) Who Loves the Sun,” he shared. “And the place he could put his voice, talk to you without singing at you, it just sounded so good... I had to follow him on stage. Well, how do I follow that?”

Iggy, real name James Osterberg, Jr., went on to honour the "gracious" musician, adding: “I admired him and looked up to him as an artist. And that’s still what it is. What I really miss is that there’s nobody that can do anything like he did. And it seems to be a lost art. Tremendous artistry."

Veteran rocker Reed died in October 2013 at the age of 71 following a battle with liver disease.