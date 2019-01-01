NEWS Supergrass are reuniting to mark their 25th anniversary Newsdesk Share with :







The Britpop legends - comprised of Gaz Coombes, Danny Goffey, Micke Quinn and Rob Coombes - will reportedly be the surprise performers at Michael and Emily Eavis' Pilton Party festival in Glastonbury on Friday (06.09.19), for what will be their first show together in almost a decade.



The 'Moving' rockers - who split in 2010, after 17 years together and six albums, due to creative differences - are then expected to announce a huge tour in 2020, which will reportedly include a set at Glastonbury festival and shows at London's Alexandra Palace, to celebrate the release of their seminal 1995 LP 'I Should Coco.



An insider told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column; "When the lads realised it was their 25th anniversary, they thought it was a good moment to celebrate. Even when they split, there was never any massive bad blood to overcome - they've wished each other well in their careers since."



Drummer Danny admitted last year that he wouldn't rule out a reunion and said Glastonbury would be a good place to host their comeback gig.



The 45-year-old sticksman admitted it would be down to frontman Gaz to decide whether they should get the band back together.



Danny - who released solo album 'Schtick!' in June 2018 - exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "You can never say never. We are both pretty busy and Mick is in Australia, I'd certainly be up for it.



"We will see, I am sure something could happen, ask Gaz."



Asked if Glastonbury is the perfect place for them to make a comeback, he said: "You never know."



Danny insisted that he and Gaz - who released his solo LP 'World's Strongest Man' last year - never argued and aren't "competitive".



Asked if his relationship with his bandmate was comparable to Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher - their former Britpop rivals - he said: "No. I don't think we've ever had an argument. We grew up together so it was never competitive really.



"We understand each other quite a lot. I guess we are quite like brothers, but never in a competitive way. Life is a bit short for that really."



In 2015, Gaz said the only reasons he didn't see the 'Alright' hitmakers reforming was due to the fact it had only been a few years since they broke up, and he doesn't believe he would be able to "recreate" their music again.

He said: 'The quick answer [to reforming] is 'no.



'I think more time needs to pass, more water under the bridge. Don't you agree that people should miss us a bit more first?



'I'm at the start of this phase. I was in a band for 20 years but I've only been a solo artist for a couple of years, it's new to me.



'I wouldn't see the point right now or writing a song where people say, 'It's like having Supergrass back.' I don't think I could recreate that anyway.’'