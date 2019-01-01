NEWS Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber claim UK’s Official Biggest Song of the Summer 2019 Newsdesk Share with :







As the sun sets on the end of Summer, the Official Charts Company can reveal the songs that have soundtracked some record-breaking temperatures as well as some typically British rainy days - the Official Biggest Songs of the Summer 2019.



With several tracks in the running for the coveted Official Biggest Song of the Summer title, OfficialCharts.com can confirm that the superstar teaming of Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber has paid dividends as I Don’t Care tops the list.



New Official Charts Company data tracking UK sales and streams from the beginning of June to the end of August 2019 reveals Ed and Justin’s catchy I Don’t Care is the biggest song of the season, with 755,000 chart sales, made up of 90 million streams across audio and video, plus 115,000 downloads.



The track, taken from Ed’s Number 1 No.6 Collaborations Project, topped the Official Singles Chart in May and spent eight weeks at the summit. It’s the first of four entries for Ed in the Top 40 including two fellow Number 1’s; Beautiful People ft. Khalid at 6, Cross Me with Chance The Rapper and PNB Rock at 9 and Take Me Back To London ft. Stormzy at 19.



In the runner up position is newcomer Lil Nas X and his Number 1 single Old Town Road. The hip-hop-meets-country track accrued 723,000 chart sales over the summer and was the most streamed song with 97 million plays.



2019 has already been a big year for Lewis Capaldi, with a platinum Number 1 debut album and his first UK Number 1 single with Someone You Loved. The track which cemented his position as one of this year’s breakthrough stars spent seven weeks at Number 1 earlier in the year and ranks at Number 3 on the UK’s Official Songs of the Summer. Lewis has three other tracks in the Top 40: Hold Me While You Wait at 8, Grace at 32 and Bruises is at 38.



Recent six-week Number 1 Senorita from Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello is at 4 on the summer countdown (605,000), and rounding out the Top 5 is Bad Guy from Billie Eilish’s debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? which gave Billie the honour of the youngest female soloist to land the coveted Number 1 album spot. Bad Guy peaked at Number 2 in April.



Elsewhere, there have been more breakthrough hits for rising stars this summer, including AJ Tracey’s Ladbroke Grove (10), Meduza’s Piece of Your Heart ft. Goodboys (11), Dominic Fike’s 3 Nights (13), Mist’s So High ft. Fredo (22), Young T & Bugsey’s Strike A Pose ft. Aitch (23), and two entries for Mabel: Mad Love at 15 and Don’t Call Me Up at 33.



1

I DON'T CARE

ED SHEERAN & JUSTIN BIEBER



2

OLD TOWN ROAD

LIL NAS X



3

SOMEONE YOU LOVED

LEWIS CAPALDI



4

SENORITA

SHAWN MENDES/CAMILA CABELLO



5

BAD GUY

BILLIE EILISH



6

BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE

ED SHEERAN FT KHALID



7

VOSSI BOP

STORMZY



8

HOLD ME WHILE YOU WAIT

LEWIS CAPALDI



9

CROSS ME

ED SHEERAN/CHANCE/PNB ROCK



10

LADBROKE GROVE

AJ TRACEY