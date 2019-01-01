Halsey not proud of New York concert performance after G-Eazy split

Halsey felt stupid while performing in a "sparkly Britney Spears outfit" following her split from rapper G-Eazy.

The singer had a sobering moment when she looked at two young fans during a Good Morning America TV concert and realised she wasn't being true to herself - or to them.

"I’m in a blonde wig and white patent-leather outfit, twirling around while I’m going through a heinous break-up," she told Cosmopolitan magazine. "I look down and there are these two girls, one with pink hair, one with blue hair, septum piercings, cool as f**k, still loving me, probably knowing what a weird time I’m going through.

"I looked at them, looked at myself in my sparkly Britney Spears outfit, and went, 'Oh no, they deserve better than this. If those girls can be that brave in who they are, then I owe them better than this homogenised bulls**t."

But the moment passed and Halsey admitted that she doesn't dwell on her bad choices: "Hey, if the worst thing that’s happened to me so far is I wore dumb clothes and dated a s**tty dude, I think I’m doing alright."

Halsey dumped G-Eazy last year amid reports he cheated on her.