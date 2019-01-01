Niall Horan teases fans over 'fun' new album

Niall Horan can't wait for fans to hear music from his "fun" new album.

The former One Direction hitmaker, 25, is gearing up to release his sophomore album - the follow-up to 2017's Flicker. And taking to Twitter on Monday, he admitted he's "excited" to launch the project.

"I’m laying here listening to songs from my new record and I’m so excited to get going," he shared. "Can’t wait for you to hear the fun I’ve been having over the last year."

Adding that he penned the tracks while on the road with his last record, he confessed the experience gave him an insight into "what kinds of things get people dancing, what makes them sad and everything inbetween".

"So I’ve observed and I’m ready," the Slow Hands singer enthused.

Niall also took the time to thank fans for supporting his debut solo release, and admitted the music "reached a lot more people than I thought it would... as it’s very different to what’s out there", adding: "Thank you so much for making my dreams come true and really taking it on board."

Niall's new single Nice to Meet Ya is expected to drop later this month.