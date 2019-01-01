Whitney Houston hologram tour to launch in U.K.

A Whitney Houston hologram tour will launch in the U.K. next year.

Bosses at Base Entertainment, who have worked on hologram productions for the estates of artists including Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, and Amy Winehouse, will produce the show.

They have teamed with chiefs at music publishing company Primary Wave, who signed a deal with Houston's estate in May to bring the star, who passed away in 2012, back to life in hologram form.

Seth Faber, senior vice president of marketing at Primary Wave, told Britain's Music Week magazine the new tour will be "an incredible show".

Faber added: "So much effort has gone into making the show as authentic as possible. It's going to be a phenomenal experience."

Editors at The New York Times previously reported on plans for Houston hologram gigs featuring backing from her original touring band and backup singers, including her brother Gary.

Last month, a revamped version of Houston's 1990 track Higher Love, from dance DJ Kygo, became the first song since her death to enter the top five of the U.K. singles chart.

The singer drowned in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, in February 2012, with her death occurring the day before the 54th Annual Grammy Awards.