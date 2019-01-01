Halsey uses music to help 'focus her energy' amid bipolar diagnosis

Halsey finds working on music helps her "focus her energy", as she learns to live with bipolar disorder.

The singer, 24, opened up about her struggle with the mood disorder in an interview with Rolling Stone in June, where she revealed she's had herself committed to a psychiatric hospital twice because she's been "scared" of what she might do.

And speaking to the October issue of U.S. Cosmopolitan magazine, the Without Me star shared working on music is helping her to manage the condition.

“I have bipolar disorder, and I get bored of s**t really quickly,” said Halsey. “Music is this thing that I get to focus all my chaotic energy into, and it’s not a void that doesn’t love me back.

“It’s been the only place I can direct all that and have something to show for it that tells me, 'Hey, you’re not that bad.' If my brain is a bunch of broken glass, I get to make it into a mosaic.”

The star went on to explain that she likes to speak openly about her mental health in an effort to help fans dealing with similar issues, but admitted the response isn't always positive.

“I shared a lot about myself, assuming the world would be kind. And that hasn’t quite been the case,” she continued.

However, she insisted the criticism only inspires her to do better, adding: "I wake up every day wild-eyed and spongy, trying to do things better than the last time."