Liam Gallagher engaged

Liam Gallagher is reportedly engaged to his music manager girlfriend Debbie Gwyther.



According to British newspaper The Sun, the rock and roll star, 46, popped the question to Debbie late last month while holidaying on Italy's Amalfi Coast.



Liam appeared to confirm the news on Twitter on Monday, responding to one fan who asked who would witness his wedding by writing: "Seriously how do you know we're getting married."



A music industry source told The Sun that the Wall of Glass hitmaker's beloved mother Peggy was present for the proposal.



"His mum Peggy was chuffed to bits to be present at the proposal and fully approves of his relationship with Debbie," the insider revealed. "The couple are hoping to tie the knot next year and Liam wants his kids by his side on the big day."



The marriage will be Liam's third, as he was previously been married to actress Patsy Kensit and fellow musician Nicole Appleton.



The source told the newspaper that Debbie is delighted they are finally to marry after six years together, and is already making wedding plans.



"Debbie is over the moon and still in shock that Liam has finally popped the question. It's been on the cards for a while so she's buzzing that it's going ahead. They feel stronger than ever and he is in a really good place," the insider added.



"His music is going really well and he has a really strong bond with his oldest three kids, thanks to Debbie. Liam credits her for really turning his life around and is grateful that she has stuck by him."



The former Oasis frontman's relationship with Debbie helped him recover from a low point following Oasis' 2009 split and the failure of his own band Beady Eye.



Liam is father to four children with four different women - Molly, 22, Lennon, 19, Gene, 18, and Gemma, six.