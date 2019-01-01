Rita Ora and Adam Lambert among stars honouring Avicii in tribute concert

Avicii is to be honoured with a star-studded tribute concert in his hometown of Stockholm, Sweden, in December.

The 28-year-old musician, real name Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman on 20 April 2018, with his family later confirming he had taken his own life.

Now, some of his most famous collaborators including Rita Ora, Aloe Blacc, and Adam Lambert are to celebrate the late dance star's music with a tribute concert raising funds for mental health provision and suicide prevention.

According to Variety, the concert on 5 December will feature 19 of the original singers on some of his biggest tracks, as well as sets from DJ pals David Guetta, Kygo, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Laidback Luke and Nicky Romero.

Rita, Aloe, Adam, and other vocalists including Alex Ebert and Joe Janiak will perform his hits alongside a 30-piece band at the Friends Arena in Stockholm.

All profits from the Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness, which is produced by bosses at the mental health foundation his family set up in his name, will go to supporting organisations helping those with mental health needs, as well as suicide prevention.