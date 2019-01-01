Ariana Grande cancels tour meet and greets to 'preserve her voice and energy'

Ariana Grande has cancelled all meet and greets on the European leg of her Sweetener World Tour to "preserve her voice and energy".

The 7 Rings hitmaker axed a session which was scheduled to take place before her show in Antwerp, Belgium on Friday, telling fans: "My anxiety and depression have been at an all time high lately... I feel like the wisest decision would be not to do sound check party or m&g (meet and greet) today and preserve my energy for the show."

And in a further statement from promoters Live Nation, it was confirmed the pop star had chosen to pull out of the planned meet and greets due to her gruelling tour schedule.

"Thanks to increased demand, Ariana is thrilled and humbled to have been able to add extra shows to the tour for her fans. It's not something she takes for granted," they posted online. "These extra months on the road, however, are not only exhilarating but exhausting. Due to the need to preserve her voice and energy, we regret to inform you there will not be a Meet & Greet & Soundcheck party at your show.

"This decision does not come easily and the last thing she would ever want to do is disappoint fans but something has to give to allow her to continue giving 100 per cent to her performances."

The Thank U, Next hitmaker will play dates in Europe through 16 October, before heading back across the Atlantic to complete a final U.S. leg, wrapping up on 22 December.