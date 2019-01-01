Bebe Rexha feared sexual assault when working with producer

Bebe Rexha feared "she was going to get raped" by a producer and his pals during a recording session in a music studio.

The 30-year-old popstar opened up about the dark side of the music industry in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine.

During the emotional chat, Bebe detailed her alleged mistreatment at the hands of several unnamed producers, including one night when she called a taxi to avoid what she feared would be a sexual assault.

"There was one night," the star said. "I was alone in the studio and a producer had a group of five or six guys with him. I had heard things about him from his past and I just couldn't take it any more. I felt like I was going to get raped. I quietly called myself a taxi from the recording booth, which was enclosed, and I got the f**k out of there. It was the worst night ever."

The In the Name of Love hitmaker also revealed that on another occasion a "really famous" producer had insisted on giving her a foot massage and tried to touch her inappropriately.

"There was a producer who would come into the studio and massage my feet," she explained. "One time he tried to go above my knees and was getting a little rough, (so) I pulled my feet away. He said, 'Nah, I'm going to do what I want'. But I was raised to never let someone touch my body if I don't want them to."

Bebe also credited Kesha's mum, Pebe Sebert, with helping her negotiate the negative aspects of the music industry, and advising her not to work with Lukasz 'Dr. Luke' Gottwald, who Pebe's daughter has accused of sexual and psychological abuse.

The Tik Tok hitmaker and Dr. Luke were involved in a long legal battle over her claims, which he denies, and were dismissed by a New York judge as falling outside the statute of limitations in 2016.