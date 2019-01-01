NEWS Ellie Goulding 'overwhelmed with gratitude' following magical wedding day Newsdesk Share with :







Ellie Goulding has broken her silence after becoming a beautiful bride on Saturday.



The Burn singer wed art dealer Caspar Jopling at York Minster cathedral in England and, after enjoying her first full day as a wife, she posted a shot of the magic moment she became Mrs. Jopling on Instagram, confessing she was "overwhelmed with gratitude".



"This weekend I married the love of my life, in God’s own country, surrounded by the people I cherish," she wrote. "Thank you eternally to everyone involved in such a special time, including every single person that travelled from far and wide to come and celebrate with us at York Minster - a place that my husband and his family hold close to their hearts. I will never forget your support and generosity.



"We both send you all so much love and a massive hug."



Guests at the big wedding included Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, British princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, singer James Blunt, and actress Sienna Miller.



The wedding party celebrated the nuptials at Castle Howard in North Yorkshire.