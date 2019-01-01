Justin Bieber: 'Marriage has saved me from myself'

Justin Bieber has poured out his heart in a lengthy Instagram message, revealing success in his teens led him down the wrong path, and marriage has saved him.

The 25-year-old Baby singer had a difficult transition from child star to pop idol and went off the rails for a few years as he tackled depression, legal woes and bad behaviour, which culminated in a war with his neighbour in California over an egg-throwing incident.

But, in a candid new letter posted on social media, Justin reveals his wife Hailey has helped him find the right path again.

"I went from a 13 year old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was," he writes. "I don’t know about you but humility comes with age. You hear these things enough as a young boy and you actually start believing it, rationality comes with age and so does your decision making process... everyone did everything for me so I never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility."

He admits all the early fame meant he had "no skills in the real world" when he turned 18, with "millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted".

"This is a very scary concept for anyone," he adds. "By 20, I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world!"

In the letter to the universe, Bieber also reveals he took "pretty heavy drugs at 19" and "abused all of my relationships", adding he became "resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry".

"Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me. Now i am navigating the best season of my life ‘MARRIAGE’!! Which is an amazing crazy new responsibility," he explains. "You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man."

The Christian pop star closes the letter with a message to his fans, stating: "All this to say even when The odds are against you keep fighting (sic). Jesus loves you… BE KIND TODAY. BE BOLD TODAY AND LOVE PEOPLE TODAY NOT BY YOUR STANDARDS BUT BY GODS PERFECT UNFAILING LOVE."