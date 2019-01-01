Stomach flu forces Jason Aldean offstage in Florida

Country star Jason Aldean cancelled a concert in Florida over the weekend (31Aug19) after falling ill with stomach flu.

The singer had to pull the plug on his Panama City show on Saturday night because he was too ill to perform.

"unfortunately I’m down for the count with a stomach virus," he told fans on Instagram. "It’s just not in the cards for us this year. Hope to be back as soon as I can. Thank you to everyone who came out."

When fans grumbled that he should have let them know before they made the trip to the show, Jason hopped back on social media to explain he had done everything he could to make showtime.

"I was trying up until 9:30 to get it together to play for u guys," he wrote. "Bags of fluids, shots of finnegran and B-12, popping Zofran (sic). We waited that long because we didn’t want to cancel. We finally didn’t have a choice. Sorry for the inconvenience but we were trying everything."

Aldean's wife, Brittany, also explained Jason wasn't the only ill family member, adding: "props to u, babe for trying to pull yourself together. I couldn’t even make it out of bed... you’re stronger than me."

Aldean is hoping to be back onstage in Saratoga Springs, New York on 5 September (19).